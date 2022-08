Bharti Singh talks about leaving son Laksh at home and working

Bharti Singh returned to hosting just 12 days after giving birth to her son Laksh. In a recent interview, she mentioned that she does not feel guilty about leaving her son at home and going to work. As reported by Etimes, she stated that her son is in safe hands as he has family around him. She also mentioned that she has cameras installed at home so that she can check on him.