Dheeraj Dhoopar's emotional adieu to Kundali Bhagya

Dheeraj Dhoopar has now exited Kundali Bhagya. He took to Instagram and penned an emotional note. He wrote, 'Good byes are never easy.. Karan Luthra was my baby & will always be. I’ve not only performed this character but lived every bit of him with immense joy & pride. I’ve earned every inch of my stardom & tremendous love only bcos of Kundali bhagya & Karan Luthra.. And that shall never be forgotten!'