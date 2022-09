When will Bigg Boss 16 contestants be revealed?

Sources close to the show tell us that there are a total of 18 contestants on Bigg Boss 16. The makers will start unveiling the names of the contestants from Monday onwards. They did not want to kill the buzz for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and thus the delay in sharing the list of contestants.