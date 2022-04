Aparna Dixit to be Shaheer Sheikh’s girlfriend in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa

We had told you that makers will bring in a new actress as Shaheer Sheikh’s girlfriend in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. As per a daily, it is Aparna Dixit. She has done shows with Balaji Telefilms in the past. Hiba Nawab is already a part of the show.