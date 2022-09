Nisha Rawal seen cosying up to Rohit Sethia?

Among the biggest news of today, Nisha Rawal has once again made it to the headlines. Days after Karan Mehra alleged that she had an affair with Rohit Sethia, a source revealed to Etimes that Nisha and Rohit made an appearance at a party together. The source claimed that their body languaged revealed the bond that they share. It was just a few days ago that Nisha Rawal held a press conference saying that she is scared for herself and her child. She had called these allegations false.