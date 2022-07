Aishwarya Sakhuja in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

There is a lot of speculation on who will be the new Dayaben on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Aishwarya Sakhuja confirmed that she gave an audition but is not doing it. The makers are planning a grand re-entry of Dayaben on the show. Disha Vakani has been missing from the show for almost four years now. She has had another son recently.