Goof up in Anupamaa

It's time to scan through top updates from the TV industry. Anupamaa remained to rule the headlines just like the TRP charts. This time, MaAn fans managed to spot a goof-up by the makers. In one of the scenes, Kinjal was shown wearing a blue saree. Fans soon remembered that Anupamaa had worn this saree during the reunion sequence. Well, whether it is a goof-up or what only the makers can tell.