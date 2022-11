Abdu Rozik gets furious in Bigg Boss 16

Being the weekend, the biggest news from the TV industry remains to be from the Bigg Boss 16 house. Abdu Rozik who is generally sweet and happy has unleashed his angry side. He is the captain of the house and Archana Gautam is giving him a lot of trouble. He is angry and how. He even called Archana a 'stupid dog' in anger. Take a look at other top updates.