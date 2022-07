Urfi Javed slams troll degrading Rakhi Sawant

Urfi Javed hit out at a troll who said that she was going to be the second Rakhi Sawant. Urfi Javed said that Rakhi Sawant is a legend. The actress said it was sad to see how other women were degrading women though she identified themselves as feminists. Urfi Javed said that Rakhi Sawant did not validation from losers like her.