Bigg Boss 16 Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's remark over Sumbul Touqeer Khan leaves fans curious

Here ae all the top updates from TV land so far. Bigg Boss 16 star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia made a statement that left fans curious. She stated that during a press conference, Sumbul Touqeer Khan's father stated that people should not vote for her as he wants her to step out of Bigg Boss 16 house. Fans are wondering how does Nimrit know about this?