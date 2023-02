Conman Sukesh Chandrasshekhar calls Chahatt Khanna 'gold digger'

As reported by IANS, conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has released a letter in which he has stated that he has no interest in dating married women. He reportedly wrote, 'I have no interest to date or be with women, who are already married or have children. I am not desperate like these Gold Diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt, Nikki has been only for professional reasons, for which the meetings happened, and advance was paid.' This comes after Chahatt reportedly claimed that he proposed marriage to her in Tihar jail.