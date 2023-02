Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare vs Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 is in its finale stage. The stars are doing their best to win the trophy. In the latest promo of the show, fans could see Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare being at war. During the ration task, both of them get into a verbal argument. Shalin says that he does not want Shiv's mercy. House also goes against Archana Gautam.