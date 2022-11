Massive fight in Bigg Boss 16 house

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 16, one can see Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary getting into a massive fight. Shiv loses his cool and gets closer to Priyanka in a fit of anger. Ankit Gupta comes in between to protect her. Netizens are reacting to this video and talking about Shiv's anger. Some are happy that he has finally unleashed his real side. Many are even upset. Here are other updates of the day from TV industry.