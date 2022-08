Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen reunite for Ganesh Chaturthi 2022

After the chaos over divorce, it seems that estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have sorted out their differences. Their fans are over the moon and are speculating that they are back together basis the latest Ganesh Chaturthi pictures shared by Charu. The pictures have them happily posing with their baby daughter. It was Charu who had revealed she has filed for divorce. Rajeev Sen is Sushmita Sen's brother and ever since they have tied the knot their marriage has been going through several ups and downs.