Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer wrap up Imlie

Among the top TV news of today, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer turned out to be the biggest newsmakers. They have wrapped up season 1 of their hit show Imlie. Fahmaan Khan took to his Instagram account to share a picture from the set and pen an emotional note. In the end, he wrote, 'I love you Imlie' and that got all the Arylie fans emotional. Fahmaan and Sumbul's chemistry remained to be the USP of the show and fans are definitely going to miss them.