Shilpa Shinde reveals she does not have clarity on her current track in Maddam Sir

Popular television actress Shilpa Shinde who is playing the role of a police officer in Maddam Sir revealed that she is unhappy with the way things have turned out for her. In an interview with ETimes TV, Shilpa said that her role as Naina Mathur was a cameo and was about to last for 10-15 days. She shot for a few days and later was told to take a break. She even said that she has been wondering what is happening to her track as if she knew that she would have been told to take a break, she would not have taken up the role.