Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and more

It's time to give a wrap on the TV Newsmakers of the day! You read that right. Well, with that the second day of October bites the dust. But a lot has happened in the last couple of hours on TV and we have jotted down some of the important pieces of news from the TV section for y'all so that you don't miss out on the big updates. Bigg Boss 16 premiered last night and from today Bigg Boss will take cases of each contestant. We also have popular TV shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in the news. Check out who and what made news in the TV section today here: