Image credit: Instagram

Nikki Tamboli's name emerges in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar case

While the investigation is going on in Sukesh Chandrashekar Rs 200 crore extortion case, the name of Bigg Boss OTT star Nikki Tamboli has also been linked. As per reports, the star received money and a Gucci bag from the conman when he was inside the jail. As reported by India Today, ED stated in its charge sheet, 'During the first meeting in April, 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar.'