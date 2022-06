Dheeraj Dhoopar's future plans

In an exclusive interview with us, Dheeraj Dhoopar who has quit Kundali Bhagya said that he would like to take up reality TV shows next. He was quoted saying, ' I have never done a reality show earlier, but I would love to be a part of shows like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi; they show a different side of your personality. They show who I am, and what I am capable of as Dheeraj Dhoopar. So, for sure, I would love to be a part of a reality show.'