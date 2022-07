Ranbir Kapoor on Dance Deewane Juniors Grand Finale

Fans of Ranbir Kapoor will get to see him at the grand finale of Dance Deewane Juniors. This has been confirmed by Neetu Kapoor. She said this to the paparazzi. Ranbir Kapoor might come to promote his movie, Brahmastra. Neetu Kapoor has been a judge for the first time on TV with Dance Deewane Juniors. Well, let us see if dad-to-be Ranbir Kapoor indeed comes and gives a treat to fans. He has terrific dance skills. His Ji Huzoor from Shamshera is already a hit.