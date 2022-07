Naagin 6 gets an extension

News is Naagin 6 has got an extension. Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s show saw good ratings of 2.0. It was supposed to be wrapped up by end of July. However, it has got an extension to August for few more weeks. Naagin 6 is one of the three Ekta Kapoor shows to fare well on TRP charts.