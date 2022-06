Imlie: Fahmaan Khan reveals he is protective of Sumbul Touqeer

Fahmaan Khan has said that he is protective of Sumbul Touqeer, his Imlie co-star as he is much younger to him. He said that she throws cute tantrums at times. He says he likes to give perspective to Sumbul Touqeer when he feels that she is losing her sense of direction. Fahmaan Khan said that they are good friends and was glad that people could see the bonding.