Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash school fans

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are adored worldwide as TejRan. The couple have millions of fans, but along with fame comes pitfalls. Some solo stans of the two will go to any extent, and this is what happened. Some abusive messages allegedly from Karan Kundrra started doing the rounds on social media, and the hunk hit back at those who indulged in such activities. A hater also said he/she wanted Karan dead so that Tejasswi Prakash could move ahead without any baggage. Well, people can be nasty!