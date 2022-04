Surbhi Chandna opens up on replacing Bharti Singh

Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna recently replaced Bharti Singh as the host of Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan. Comedienne Bharti Singh is on her maternity break and hence, Surbhi has stepped into her shoes. Talking about the same, the actress told Etimes that she always wanted to be a host. 'Bharti is a very talented host and the kind of liberty she takes with celebs or cracks jokes with them, I don't think I can do that. I am not replacing her in any way, so we should stop saying that Surbhi has replaced Bharti. I have chosen to be part of the show and I will bring my experience and background to the show. Bharti has been around as a host for many years and she has established a connect with the judges too,' she said.