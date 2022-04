Tejasswi Prakash reveals losing weight

As reported by Etimes, Tejasswi Prakash who is currently seen in Naagin 6, shared that she lost a lot weight in Bigg Boss 15 and that is why she is looking so fitter on the show. She was quoted saying, 'With the kind of things that happened to me in the house, I was not able to eat well. I lost a lot of weight in the house and then I got an offer for Naagin. One of the most important things on the show is that the naagin should look desirable and fitter. I am glad that I could pull off the look because I lost weight and people are loving my glam quotient in the show.'