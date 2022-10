TV News Today: Sonarika Bhadoria feels content is regressive on TV

Sonarika Bhadoria, popular TV actress, has not been seen on TV for some time. It has led to the belief that Sonarika had quit TV. But that is not the case. While agreeing that initially, they don’t have much in selecting projects, Sonarika explained that she don’t want to be a part of saas-bahu drama. She also said that 98% of the shows have regressive content. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan's show to get its FIRST wildcards after Diwali, and it's NOT Hasbullah Magomedov [Exclusive]