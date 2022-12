Tina Datta has a MAJOR breakdown

Bigg Boss 16 is ruling the headlines and how. All that fans can talk about is the latest season of Salman Khan's show. Every day, the contestants of the show trend on social media. Today, it was Tina Datta who trended on social media. She had a major breakdown in the show as she had a fight with Soundarya Sharma over Tofu. She also got into a fight with Sreejita De as the wild card contestant said that she has a black heart. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Tina Datta will cry in front of Salman Khan too. There are rumours suggesting that Tina Datta has been eliminated from the show due to less votes.