Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij threatened

Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali made a shocking revelation that their temporary cook threatened to kill them. Mahhi revealed that they had learned about him stealing from them and hence, decided to terminate him. When they were clearing his dues, he threatened Jay and Mahhi with stabbing. The actress is very worried about her family. Mahhi filed a complaint against him in the police station but it is being said that he will be out on bail.