Meet the top four finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Here are all the top news from the TV industry. The biggest update is of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. Rohit Shetty's show has now locked its top four finalists. Beating all the other contestants, Rubina Dilaik, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh have become the finalists. They are in the race to win the trophy. While Tushar Kalia had received the ticket to the finale a week ago, the rest three had to struggle to win their entry in the top four list. Who will win, only time will tell.