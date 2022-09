Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress Sana Amin Sheikh and Aijaz Sheikh part ways after six years of marriage

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3 actress Sana Amin Sheikh who got married to television director Aijaz Sheikh in 2016 parted ways from him after six years of marriage. She revealed how the two realized that we come from different backgrounds and wanted different things in their relationship. She even said that the two did not get time to speak to each other during their courtship and had compatibility issues.