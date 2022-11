Image credit: Instagram

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have massive fight

Bigg Boss 16 and its contestants remain to be the biggest newsmakers of the day in TV industry. In the latest promo of the show, fans could see Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta getting into a major fight. Priyanka says that she is nothing to with him anymore and Ankit hits back saying he'll reveal her secrets on camera. Crying and how, Priyanka then calls him 'ghatiya ladka'. Priyankit fans are upset with their fight.