Rubina Dilaik shares why she took up Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik is a part of this season's Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. As reported by Koimoi, the actress signed up for the show as she did not have any daily soap in the kitty. She was quoted saying, 'I did not have a daily soap running at this point in time. So, I said yes. And of course this is one of the biggest reality shows that Indian television has, and being a part of it is definitely important and honourable for an artist.'