TV News Today: Chandan Prabhakar opens up on why he quit The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show regular Chandan Prabhakar has said that he quit as he had done it for five years. It seems he is keen to do a show on the web space, and wants to spend time with family. He said he was in two minds but this is a change that he really wanted. Chandan Prabhakar is known as Chaiwala from the show.