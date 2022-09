Nusrat Jahan on Bigg Boss 16

There is buzz that Nusrat Jahan might do Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16. The beautiful Bengali actress made news for her marriage with Nikhil Jain in 2019. The ugly split and her subsequent affair with Yash Dasgupta too grabbed notice. She is a young mother and has a number of projects lined up. Let us see if Nusrat indeed comes on board.