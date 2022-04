Bharti Singh hits back at trolls for resuming work

Bharti Singh has said that she does not care for trolls bashing her for resuming work within 12 days of having a baby. She said she was managing fine. Bharti Singh said she made all arrangements for her son. The comedian said that she was a normal working mother and did not come from a privileged background. The lady said that the child had many people to look after him. Bharti Singh said the show was their home production and she could not ignore it. Well said.