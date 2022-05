Karan Wahi didn't want to be a part of 'kitchen polotics'

Karan Wahi who is making his comeback to the fiction genre on TV with Chhana Mereya stated that he did not want to do run-of-the-mill stories. He stated that he took a break when making money became secondary and thus he started picking his roles carefully. In an interview with Etimes, he said, 'I was sure that I wanted to be a part of a love story and not kitchen politics. I feel confident in this genre. I understand that TV is predominantly about families, but I didn’t want to be a part of run-of-the-mill stories. I don’t want to stand like a mute spectator in a frame just because the perception is TV hai toh sab chalta hai. If I am coming back after so many years and hopefully, with a more mature understanding of my craft, I want to be associated with a project I resonate with.'