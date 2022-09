Shehnaaz Gill's singing video goes viral

Television stars are ruling the headlines and how. Today, Shehnaaz Gill made it to the top of the news. The diva managed to grab everyone's attention as a video of her singing Tujh Mein Rab Dikhta Hai went viral on social media. It is a soulful rendition of the song and SidNaaz fans are going gaga over the video. Of late, she has been sharing quite a few videos showing off her singing talent and grabbing everyone's attention. Shehnaaz Gill is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Kissi Ka Bhai Kissi Ka Jaan.