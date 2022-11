TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16: Kashmera Shah slams Ankit Gupta

Kashmera Shah has been very critical of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta. In her tweet, she said, I think @BeingSalmanKhan could not have explained better to #PriyankaChaharChoudhary and I feel bad for her now. Her “good friend” #AnkitGupta seems ok not having her support and sadly it reminds me of men that are ok to let the women in their lives do their dirty job including Taking the fall for them and it’s sad to see #PriyankaChaharChoudhary admitting it’s one sided. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Shukhravaar Ka Vaar, Live Updates: Salman Khan confronts Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta