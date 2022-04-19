Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash mesmerizes in lehenga choli, Himanshi Khurana SLAMS trolls, Mohena Kumari shares FIRST pic of son and more
Tejasswi Prakash's beauty leaves everyone awestruck, Mohena Kumari shares pic of her newborn son, Palak Tiwari shares BTS from Mangta Hai Kya with Aditya Seal, Aditya Narayan and more. Check out the TV Newsmakers of the day