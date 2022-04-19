TV News: Himanshi Khurana SLAMS trolls

Himanshi Khurana has been face trolls for ages now. Whatever she does, trolls never stop spreading their trash. The actress took to her social handles and dropped a statement. It read, 'To all the respected media and Social Media trolls. I have been maintaining a sanctity, post Bigg Boss 13, and have refrained from talking anything ill against anyone and have always maintained a dignified silence on all the matters pertaining to anyone I was associated to in the past. But however, the media has still not been able to come on terms and have been instigating the conversations which has opened the doors for a lot of hate and has instigated unnecessary conversations amongst the fans and brainless trolls. Yes, I reiterate the word 'brainless' because it requires no brains to just sit back in your comfort zone and rip someone's reputation apart according to your own convenience. Being someone's fan does not mean that you will make the other person's life miserable by writing all the frivolous stuff. It's a sincere request to the media to stop digging out the old matters and let the bygones be bygones! I refuse to comment any further or malign myself by divulging into any conversations pertaining to the topics which hold no relevance for me! Love, Himanshi (sic).'