Tantrums on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sets

The shooting for Rohit Shetty's show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has begun and a source has exclusively told us that a top actress is throwing starry tantrums on the sets. The source informed, 'She is becoming very difficult to manage. She is somehow unhappy about everything around her. Her specialised food demands are getting crazier, she wants her own separate commute for various stunt spots, while everybody is scheduled to travel together.' Allegedly, she is also having trouble adjusting to others. 'Perhaps it is her attitude that she needs special and extra attention compared to the others that is responsible for others distancing themselves from her. Not sure how she will survive the reality show since it is the strength and support that one gets from peers that helps you see through the challenges of the game,' said the source.