Urfi Javed-Paras Kalnawat back to being friends

Urfi Javed has said that Paras Kalnawat and she are back to being friends. She has said that they put the past behind them. She also revealed that he was ready to get three tattoos made for her in a bid to woo her back. They had an ugly break-up. She said that she would not work in any project with him.