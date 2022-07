Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Mandar Chandwadkar reacts to rumours of Raj Anadkat's exit

Rumours have it that Raj Anadkat who essayed the role of Tapu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has now quit the show. Mandar Chandwadkar, who essays the role of Bhide in TMKOC, recently reacted to it. To Pinkvilla he stated, 'As artists, we don't know if he has quit the show but he had some health issues due to which he hasn't been shooting for the past few days. I haven't seen him on the set.'