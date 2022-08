TV News Today: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Shehnaaz Gill, Raju Shrivastava and more

From Mohit Malik, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Raju Shrivastava, Niharika Chouskey, TRP report and more have made it to the TV newsmakers of the day. It was a celebratory mood everywhere as everyone has been soaking in the festive spirits of Raksha Bandhan. A lot of celebs put up a post with their sibling celebrating Rakhi and it was indeed heart-warming as it has been long since everyone got out of their homes. Coming back to our TV Newsmakers, Raju Shrivastava's daughter shared an update on his health, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's new promos were dropped, TRP Report of Week 31 came out. So, you see a lot of things happened.