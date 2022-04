Shabir Ahluwalia opens up on quitting KB

Shabir played Rockstar Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya. He and Sriti Jha quit the show a while back. The actor opened up about leaving the show after being associated with it for about 7 years. The actor said that such is the journey in the entertainment world as the story progresses, the story moves forward and someone else takes the story ahead. Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul are currently taking the story forward.