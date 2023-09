Trisha Krishnan to tie the knot with Malayalam producer

Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress Trisha Krishnan is all set to walk down the aisle with a Malayalam producer. However, there is no confirmation from the actress as of now. The actress has been enjoying her single phase for a long time now. The actress said that her friends who got married on time have ended up getting divorced and she has yet to decide whether she will get married or not.