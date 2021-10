Image credit: Google.com

TRP List 40th Week 2021 by Ormax Media

Popular survey company Ormax Media has shared the TRP list of 40th week and like every time Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed the first spot in the list. On the other hand, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 failed it to make it to the top 10.