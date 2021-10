Image credit: Google.com

TRP List 41st Week 2021 By Ormax Media

Popular survey company, Ormax Media has shared the TRP list of 41st week and we saw a huge turnaround as Anupamaa has finally trumped Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to grab the top spot in the list. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan's KBC 13 has managed to remain steady on the third spot.