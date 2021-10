Image credit: Google.com

TRP List 42nd Week 2021 By Ormax Media

Ormax media has dropped the TV rating list of the 42nd week and once again we saw Anupamaa dominating the charts with Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessing a great jump. So, let's check out the complete list...