Anupamaa tops the TRP list

The TRP list for week 44 is out now. As shared by Salil Arunkumar Sand, the TV show Anupamaa has once again made it to the top. Star Plus' show has Rupali Ganguly playing the lead role and it has been ruling the TRP list for a long time now. It has received a TRP rating of 2.8. The storyline of the show revolves around Anupamaa struggling to balance her kids and her second marriage. Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey play pivotal roles in the show.