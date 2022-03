Anupamaa is No. 1

Anupamaa is the No. 1 show. The show has a rating of 3.5 points. It is the highest for any show across channels. The top five positions are dominated by shows of Star Plus. Anupamaa is seeing the track where she has realized her love for Anuj Kapadia (Gaurav Khanna) but he meets with an accident. Here is a look at the top shows…